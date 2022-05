After series of fights, sit downs and admonitions, my wife has finally make some adjustments on the salty food issue.

We had a little argument last week and i demanded she apologise as it was obvious she’s in the wrong. She hissed and walked out on me. We haven’t spoken to ourselves since then and she seem comfortable with that.

Yes i love her and i want us to move on from it, but how will this not repeat itself in the future if she doesn’t own up to her fault and apologise?!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related