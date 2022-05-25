‘My Wound Is Taking Forever To Heal’ (Graphic Photos)

Good day, all. I’ll be brief.

The first thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7063080/ampicillin-capsule-dry-heal-open

Pls my wound have refused to heal despite applying various medications on it (chloramphenicol, ampicillin, penicillin ointment, injection powder).

It’s getting to two months now. I’m really tired nairalanders. Pls help me out, I have spent all the money on me trying to get it healed but all to no avail.

Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses and experienced health personels in the house pls I really need your sincere advice.

Pls help me get to the front page. I believe there are a lot of experienced folks in this forum. Pls help me out guys.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related