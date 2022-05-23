N-Power Batch C Stream 2: How To Check Shortlisted Names

Npower shortlisted names are names of Npower Batch C Volunteers that have passed the first phase of the screening process which is the shortlisting process, the first stage of the Npower Batch C recruitment process is the shortlisting process followed by the biometrics.

Npower Batch C stream 2 volunteers can check if they have been shortlisted by following the simple steps, procedures and tips below;

HOW TO CHECK NPOWER SHORTLISTED NAMES USING NASIMS PORTAL

Npower Batch C stream 2 volunteers can check their names if it was shortlisted by adopting the simple process below:

1) The Npower batch c stream 2 volunteer should login in into nasims website https://nasims.gov.ng/login using his or her email address/Application ID and password.

2) After login into the NASIMS website the Npower Batch C stream 2 volunteer should click on the “verification” tab at the header of the nasims portal.

3) The Npower Batch C stream 2 will see a message saying “Congrats on passing the screening phase. We just want to verify some of your details and you will be good to go. If you feel you missed out on any important detail during the application phase, kindly send an email to our support team via support.npower@nasims.gov.ng”, immediately under the “verification” tab, once you see this message it simply means that your name have been shortlisted by Npower.

4) If after clicking the “verification” tab it says that “you have not been shortlisted yet, check back later” then it simply means that your name have not been shortlisted by Npower.

HOW TO CHECK NPOWER SHORTLISTED NAMES USING *45665# NASIMS USSD CODE

Npower Batch C stream 2 volunteers can use the nasims ussd code *45665# to check if their names was shortlisted by Npower, please before dialing the nasims ussd code *45665# ensure that you have enough airtime at least a minimum credit balance of ₦100.

Follow the steps below to check if your name was shortlisted by Npower using the nasims ussd code:

1) The Npower batch c stream 2 volunteer should dial *45665# from any mobile network; Etisalat, Glo, Airtel, MTN.

2) After dialling the nasims ussd code *45665# a welcome message will pop up on your phone screen saying “Welcome to NSIP Service Choose Programme –

1. N-Power

2. NEXIT

3.CCT

4. HGSFP

5. S4J

6. Cancel”

3) Select “Answer” then press 1 then “send”.

4) After completing the above task another message will pop up on your phone screen saying ” Welcome to N-Power Information Service. Please Enter your BVN or Registered Mobile Number.

5) Press “Answer” then enter your BVN, then press “Send”. (Please always enter your BVN, most N-Power batch c stream 2 volunteers that entered their mobile numbers were not shortlisted).

6) After doing this a message will appear saying “To complete the request please authorize the charge of ₦30:00.

7) Press “Answer”.

8 Press 1 to send.

9) A message will pop up saying “Thank you.”

10) Wait for few seconds to receive your text message.

11) Press “show” to open the message, it will display the message below:

“CONGRATULATIONS! You have been selected for N-Power Batch C, Stream II”.

Once you get this message it simply means that your name has been shortlisted by Npower, all you have to do is visit a cyber cafe and complete your biometrics if you have not done it, if you have already done your biometrics please you do not need to repeat the biometrics all you have to do is keep checking your verification page on NASIMS portal for the Npower Batch C stream 2 physical verification date.

12) On the contrary if you were not shortlisted you will see the message “you have not been shortlisted, check back later’, and this simply means that your name was not shortlisted by Npower.

The above procedures are quick tips to check if your name was shortlisted.

