N-Power Batch C Stream 2 Starts Today

The long awaited Npower Batch C stream 2 have started today, Npower stream 2 volunteers are to dial *45665# and follow the instructions to check if they were shortlisted and complete all screening processes.
Npower stream 2 volunteers must have a minimum of ₦100 airtime in order to complete the ussd code*45665# process, Npower batch c stream 2 volunteers are advised to dial *45665# and follow the instructions to complete their biometrics, even if you have completed your biometrics you can still use the code *45665# to check if your biometrics was successfully completed, or visit https://nasims.gov.ng to complete or check if your biometrics was done successfully, if it was done successfully you will see the finger print captured ✓ icon at the end of your verification page on nasims, if you see the icon “capture fingerprint” then it means that your finger print have not been captured.

