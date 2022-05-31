NAFDAC Arrests Businessman, Obinna Igbo, Over Importation Of Fake Anti-Malaria Drug

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has appre­hended a 32-year-old businessman, Obinna Igbo, for alleged importation and sale of fake Amanta Forte, an unregistered anti-malarial drug.

Mr. Igbo has, however, been arraigned before a Federal High Court on four counts of unlawful importation, possession, sale, and distribution of fake Amanta Forte soft gel (Artemether 80mg + Lumefantrine 480mg Capsules) drug at Head Bridge Market Onitsha, Anambra State.

In a statement signed by the Resident Media Consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, in Lagos on Monday, it was revealed that the defendant allegedly sold the fake drugs atShop E200, Free­dom Line, Onitsha Head Bridge Market after importing them.

Akintola said upon intelligence, Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed that officials of the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of the Agency raided three pharmaceutical outlets at Head Bridge Market Onitsha; namely Triphon Point Global limited, Emma Medicals Nigeria Limited and Ekeh Mountain Global Ventures Limited and that the offending product was found in Triphon Point Global Limited, and the product was subsequently evacuated while the shop was placed on hold.

She explained further that at Emma Medicals and Ekeh Mountain Global Ventures Limited, the shops were visited, and thorough screening was conducted. She, however, said that the offending product was not found being dis­played on their shelves, but their sales books re­vealed that the product was sold by them.



https://independent.ng/nafdac-nabs-businessman-over-importation-of-fake-anti-malaria-drug/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related