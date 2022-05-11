Naira Marley Splashes ₦12 Million On Diamond Ring (Photos)

Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has splashed millions of naira on a new diamond ring.  

The Marlian president has left jaws open after he bought a super expensive diamond-encrusted ring.

Taking to social media,  the 30-year-old singer who turns 31 today, May 10, 2022, showed off a diamond-encrusted ring that costs £25,000.  Perhaps it could be a birthday gift to himself self since he turns 31 on Tuesday and what a fitting birthday gift it is.

The ‘Kojosese’ singer has once again shown fans why he’s the Marlian president as he buys a super expensive ring to match his pendant.

Watch Video Below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfpboF1__J4

