Naira Marley Splashes ₦12 Million On Diamond Ring (Photos)

Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has splashed millions of naira on a new diamond ring.
The Marlian president has left jaws open after he bought a super expensive diamond-encrusted ring.
Taking to social media, the 30-year-old singer who turns 31 today, May 10, 2022, showed off a diamond-encrusted ring that costs £25,000. Perhaps it could be a birthday gift to himself self since he turns 31 on Tuesday and what a fitting birthday gift it is.
The ‘Kojosese’ singer has once again shown fans why he’s the Marlian president as he buys a super expensive ring to match his pendant.
Watch Video Below;