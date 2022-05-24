Namadi Sambo’s Son Asks Delegates To Return His Money After Losing PDP Election

Drama As Namadi Sambo’s Son Asks Delegates To Return His Money After Losing PDP Ticket

Adam Namadi, son of former Vice-President Namadi Sambo, has reportedly asked delegates to refund the N2 million each he doled out before the election….

After securing just two votes at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries in Kaduna North Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives, Adam Namadi, son of former Vice-President Namadi Sambo, has reportedly asked delegates to refund the N2 million each he doled out before the election.

Namadi, who had promised to add N1.5 million to the amount given to each of the delegates, secured the least votes among the three contenders.

The delegates raked in millions of naira from the aspirants who appeared in a hurry to outspend one another.

At the end, Samaila Suleiman, the incumbent representative of the constituency carried the day as he defeated Namadi and Shehu Usman ABG.

Suleiman, who recently decamped from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP, won with 22 votes against Shehu Usman ABG who polled 14 votes.

Delegates told Daily Trust that Suleiman had distributed between N3.5m and N4m to each delegate while ABG gave out N2.5m in cash and Namadi had distributed N2m to delegates.

However, having lost the contest, both ABG and Namadi demanded an immediate refund.

Suleiman, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Special Duties, left the APC following the interest of Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s eldest son in his seat at the green chamber.

https://dailytrust.com/drama-as-namadi-sambos-son-asks-delegates-to-return-his-money-after-losing-pdp-ticket

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related