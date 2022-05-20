Napolii’s Victor Osimhen Has Been Named Serie A’s U23 Player Of The Season

SUPER EAGLES Napoli’s Victor Osimhen beats AC Milan and Juventus stars to win Serie A award



The striker’s excellent performance for the Neapolitans has earned him a prize in Serie A end of the season awards.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has beaten Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and AC Milan to Serie A’s U-23 striker of the season.

Osimhen beats Vlahovic despite scoring less

Osimhen, along with Leao and Vlahovic, were one of the best young strikers in the Italian top-flight this season. Sassuolo’s duo of Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori were also exceptional for their clubs.

However, Osimhen was named the best u-23 striker in the league ahead of all his rivals, despite scoring fewer goals than some of them.

The 23-year-old has scored 14 goals for Napoli in 26 league games after missing two months of action due to a facial injury he suffered in Napoli’s clash against Inter Milan.

Advanced stats suggest that Osimhen would have been a better signing for Manchester City than Haaland

In contrast, Vlahovic has 24 in 35 games for both Fiorentina and Juventus, while Scamacca has scored 16 times in 35 games for Sassuolo.

Vlahovic and Osimhen are two of the best strikers in Italy

Still, Osimhen was voted the best striker aged 23 or under in the league this season. The Super Eagles star missed out on the forward of the year, though, with Ciro Immobile picking up the prize.

Osimhen’s Napoli future in doubt

Osimhen is only in his second year in Italy, joining Napoli in 2020. The Nigerian international joined Napoli from Lille for a club and African record fee of €81.3m. He still has three years left on his contract in Naples, but he has been linked with a move away from the club.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Osimhen

Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle are reportedly leading the race to sign the 25-year-old.

Lalasticlala mynd44

https://www.pulse.ng/sports/football/super-eagles/napolis-victor-osimhen-beats-ac-milan-and-juventus-stars-to-win-serie-a-award-for-the

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related