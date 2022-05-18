Native Doctor Spotted In Viral Video Preparing A Charm For A Nigerian Pastor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQucTk4nPSQ

A native doctor has been spotted in a viral video preparing a charm for a Nigerian native doctor, IGBERETV reports.

The native doctor was preparing the charm ahead of launch of the Pastor’s church in Umunna, Orlu, Imo state on 27th of an undisclosed month.

The native doctor prayed that the Pastor’s church will attract crowd and miracles that will keep people talking will continue happening.

He also prayed that everyone who comes to the church will be blessed and also bring others to the church.



https://igberetvnews.com/1420236/native-doctor-spotted-viral-video-preparing-charm-nigerian-pastor/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related