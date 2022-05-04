Navy Arrests Man Trying To Bribe An Officer (Photos)

CRUDE OIL THEFT: Nigerian Navy arrests man who attempted to bribe senior officer on site NNS Pathfinder in Port Harcourt with N700,000 to secure release of seized boat allegedly involved in illegal oil bunkering.

