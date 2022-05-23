Ned Nwoko Emerges PDP Candidate For Delta North Senatorial District (Pics, Video)

Ned Nwoko Floors Paul Osaji To Emerge PDP Candidate For Delta North Senatorial District As Constituents Jubilate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQIdpsu9oV0

A former House of Representatives member, Hon. Ned Nwoko is edging to emerge the Senator to represent Delta North Senatorial District in 2023 following his emergence as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

At the primary election which took place today, the philanthropists and anti-malaria campaigner floored his opponent Paul Osaji with 242 to 67 votes.

The wide margin therefore indicates he is the popular choice to represent the people of Delta North in the Senate.

Ever since his victory was announced, women and youth groups from the constituency have exploded in wide jubilation to celebrate the victory of Hon. Nwoko.

He is to slug it out at the general election with the candidate of APC and other political parties at the general election next year.

Ned Nwoko is believed to be popular among his people, stemming from massive humanitarian campaign he has embarked upon, not only in Delta North but the state and country at large.

He has improved their living standard through job opportunities, youth empowerment, improved health care and access to education.

Recall that not long ago, his university, Sports University in Delta recently secured operational license from National Universities Commission in readiness for commencement of admission.

With a large platform in the offing, he is expected to use his Senatorial seat to broaden the horizon of his humanitarian campaign and affect the lives of his people even better.

He enjoys a wide acceptability among his constituents.

