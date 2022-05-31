Nengi & Burna Boy Spark Dating Rumors After They Were Spotted Together (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlrnLQgEjeI

Nengi And Burna Boy Spark Dating Rumors After Allegedly Being Spotted Together (Photo, Video)

Nigerian Grammy-Award winning singer, Burna Boy and reality TV star, Nengi have sparked dating rumours after allegedly being spotted together, IGBERETV reports.

In a video shared on social media, Burna Boy was partying in a night club and a lady who looks so much like Nengi was spotted behind him. The lady was said to have been hiding her face when a member of the singer’s crew decided to record them together.

Eventhough it is not clear if she is the one with Burna, a part of the video showed Nengi rocking the same hairstyle and dress style as the lady in the club just hours before the party.

Reactions have trailed this video as many believe that there’s nothing wrong with both celebrities clubbing together while others think the person seen in the video standing behind Burna Boy is not Nengi.



