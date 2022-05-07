The United Kingdom is set to begin issuance of a new visa that allows holders of first degrees, masters, and doctorates to travel to the country and work in fields such as science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship by May 30.

The visa – high potential individual visa, allows applicants to relocate to the UK without a prior job offer or sponsorship. Meanwhile, some of the requirements exempted those who graduated from Nigerian universities.

The UK government had said that in order to qualify for the HPI visa, applicants needed to have been awarded a degree from an overseas university. The university has to be one of the top global universities as published in the global universities list by the Home Office.

The government noted that the list would be compiled annually and would comprise institutions included in the list of the top 50 universities in at least two of the following ranking systems: Times Higher Education World University rankings, Quacquarelli Symonds World University rankings, and the Academic Ranking of the World Universities.

Also, the applicants must have been awarded a degree, equivalent to or not less than a UK bachelor’s degree.

Meanwhile, checks showed that Nigerian universities do not appear in any of these global rankings.

The UK had been one of the choice destinations for many Nigerians seeking to relocate abroad for academic and work purposes.



https://punchng.com/new-uk-visa-exempts-nigerian-university-graduates/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related