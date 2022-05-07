Nigeria: Mega-Gas Project Is Raising Hopes For More Gas Exports For Europe (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPGjYrcPFRA

Nigeria: Mega-Gas Project is raising hopes for more gas exports for Europe

With an ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that sees no end, an alternative gas supplier to Europe is paramount; such historic opportunities don´t come along often; Nigeria wants to make history and step in as an alternative supplier.

There seems to be an indifferent attitude from Oil and Gas companies such as Shell, Eni, or Total Energies in the gas sector towards Nigeria’s development.

0:00 Intro

0:57 We Need Funds

2:15 Russian 240 Billion Hit

3:28 The Nigerian Paradox

4:36 Lacking Infrastructure

5:47 A Pipeline of Hope

7:00 Always Diversify

8:33 The Unveiled Faraon

9:33 Conclusion

