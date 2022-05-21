Nigerian Arrested In India As Police Nab International Drug Criminals

The Delhi police special cell raided an international narcotics drugs syndicate and arrested two members of the gang, including a Nigerian national who was in possession of 6.2 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 40 crores on Wednesday, 19th May.

Obumneme Nwachukwu, a resident of Mahendra Park in Delhi, and Rakesh Kumar, a Delhi resident, have been named as the suspects.

According to Attar Singh, ACP Special Cell, police seized 4 kg of heroin from Rakesh’s hands and 2.2 kg of drugs from Nwachukwu.

From the rented property of a Nigerian national, it was also said that the police seized other incriminating materials used in the processing and packing of heroin, as well as mobile phones used for drug distribution.

We learned that a worldwide narcotics drugs conspiracy was being handled by Nigerians in Delhi in collaboration with other syndicate members in the west Delhi area. The members of this gang used to deliver narcotics shipments to Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab on May 17.

He further stated, “We traced the movement of the syndicate members using technical monitoring. We obtained precise information on May 12 that Rakesh would arrive at G.T. Karnal Road in Delhi on the night of May 12-13. Rakesh was meant to deliver cocaine to Punjab.”

Source: https://thestreetjournal.org/nigerian-national-one-other-arrested-as-police-burst-international-narcotic-drugs-syndicate-in-india/

