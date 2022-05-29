Nigerian Biking From London To Lagos Finally Arrives Nigeria (Pictures)

Previous Thread:

Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, biking from London to Lagos has finally arrived in Nigeria.

He arrived on Sunday to cheers from the crowd who had gathered in anticipation of his arrival.

Kunle, who started the charity journey on April 19, 2022, was treated to a celebrity-like reception right from the Seme border.

Mr. Kunle spent 39 days on the road journey to make history as the first African to travel by bike from London to Lagos.

