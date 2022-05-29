Nigerian Biking From London To Lagos Finally Arrives Nigeria (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Previous Thread:
https://www.nairaland.com/7151042/kunle-adeyanju-riding-bike-london

See How He Was Welcome At Seme Border:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQjyPHULNWU

Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, biking from London to Lagos has finally arrived in Nigeria.

He arrived on Sunday to cheers from the crowd who had gathered in anticipation of his arrival.

Kunle, who started the charity journey on April 19, 2022, was treated to a celebrity-like reception right from the Seme border.

Mr. Kunle spent 39 days on the road journey to make history as the first African to travel by bike from London to Lagos.

Source: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.idomavoice.com/2022/05/photos-londontolagos-biker-kunle-adeyanju-finally-arrives-nigeria.html/amp

Video Source: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CeI9h5sjra4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

lalasticlala
Mynd44
Seun

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: