Nigerian Businessman Brutally Murdered In Vietnam (Photos)

A Nigerian Businessman identified as Jude Chigbo ihezie, was brutally murdered by unknown assailants in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Vietnam confirmed the incident in a statement.

According to the statement, the 39-year-old father of two was beaten and stabbed in the chest in his apartment on May 4, 2022. He died on his way the hospital.

“It is with great sadness that the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to VietNam, His Excellency, Mr. Adamu Hassan Mamani, inform you of the gruesome murder of a Nigerian, Mr Jude Chigbo Ihezie of Obowo Village, in Imo State in the morning of Wednesday 4th May, 2022 at an apartment in Ve Linh Village, Phn Linh Commune, Soc Son, Hanoi,” the statement read.

“The Ambassador avail himself of this opportunity to commiserate with all Nigerians in Viet Nam on this grievous incident and assures that all pressure will be exerted on the host authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are apprehended and brought to justice.

“While we await proper investigation and due diligence in the matter, all Nigerians in Viet Nam are enjoined to keep calm and not to be involved in any act that will jeopardize our legitimate effort to get equity for the deceased Nigerian.” said Mamani.

It was gathered that Ihezie was a well known businessman who had lived in Vietnam for over 10 years and owned several businesses including export of different locally made vietnam products to Africa. He was married to a Vietnamese woman.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/5/nigerian-businessman-brutally-murdered-in-vietnam.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related