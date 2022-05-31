Nigerian Idol’s Progress Blocks His Female Fans After Winning N30 Million

Twenty-one (21) years old Progress Chukwuyem, who has become N30million richer after winning the recently concluded music reality show , Nigerian Idol (2022) has now blocked out his female fans on social media for wooing him.

In a chat with Tofarati Ige, Progress who emerged winner of the show after having the highest number of votes from the public, said

“No, I don’t have a girlfriend. I am in a relationship with my career, and focus is on becoming a better artiste. They (girls) are already coming and some have actually sent me messages on social media, but I am not interested in that right now. I will just block them out. I am not ready.

Gushing about his win, Progress said “It feels amazing. It is a very big achievement for me at the age of 21. I am very happy about it.”

Shedding light on how he intends to spend the N30million, Progress said “I will invest in my music because that is what is most important to me. Aside from that, I am also a fashion designer and I intend to invest in that as well, and establish a fashion line.

I will explore other parts of the entertainment industry as well, such as acting and modelling.”

Appreciating fans who rooted and voted for him, Progress said “Words cannot express how grateful I am (to them) for supporting me and keeping me on the show. I will definitely make you guys proud. I will never let you all down for lifting me up.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related