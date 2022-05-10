Nigerian Lady Mourns Her Sister Who Died In Motor Accident (Pictures)

A Nigerian lady, Ndiana Utuk, took to Facebook on Sunday, May 8, to mourn her sister, Nsisong Utuk, who died in a fatal motor Accident.

It was gathered that the accident involving an Aba-Uyo bound bus occurred late last month and claimed many lives.

“You only went on a normal business trip as usual and that was the end, hmmm. Is this how people go out without returning back…hmmm?”

“The story is becoming true by the day…what a world. Always in deep thought, how and why you disappeared like that.” Ndiana wrote.

