Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Lover After 13 Years Of Dating (Photos)

A Nigerian lady identified as Juliet Urch has is set to walk down the aisle with her lover, Samuel Uchenna.

Reports gathered that the couple have been dating for 13 years ever since they met themselves at a bank in 2009.

The excited bride-to-be shared their pre-wedding photos on Facebook and narrated her love story.

Their wedding is slated to hold on Saturday, May 28th in Umuahia, Abia state.

She Wrote:

E choke, �������

Destiny can’t be denied, because whatsoever that is predestined by divinity must surely come to pass..

13yrs ago when we first met each other June 7th 2009 to be precise, I was only a teenager then when I went to his working place the now defunct oceanic bank to open an account, I was a jambite then lol � �����

The way he attended to me and assisted me in filling the necessary documents to enable me open my account and I left without him asking for my digits..��

Fast forward to June 13th that same week on a Sunday coincidentally we sat close to each other in church (Winners Chapel)lol �� na there guy man ask for my number �� we exchanged contacts, started communicating and getting to know each other..

Our journey of love which would have been mistaken for a mirage was indeed a journey of destiny amidst the relationship turbulence and wagging tongues of men, we weathered both and came out stronger maka Mmadu Abughi Chi ibeya (Man no be God) ��

It’s been 13yrs of the good, the bad and the ugly but here we are today waxing stronger in understanding and love..��

Thank you buddy for loving me unconditionally despite what people have uttered..

Thank you for correcting and tolerating me because I know say my head sabi spark like nepa light most times..����

Truly it was worth the wait ����

Friends join us as we seal our love of 13yrs come 28th May 2022..���

#JulieSam2022

#Abumnwachinemere��

#Doggedandfocusedqueen��



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0Z58JxPiRVos3xhseCoscqeQz34KTA2zzVGrD76CawAYjeVF3wNdGGt2uvuQPwNsEl&id=100013133430073

