Nigerian Man And Lady Declared Missing In Dubai (Photos)
Two Nigerians, a man and a lady have been declared missing in Dubai, IGBERETV reports.
The lady is identified as
UKAEKE GRACE NWAMAKA
The young man is identified as
AGU GABRIEL ODINAKA
According to Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation United Arab Emirates (NIDO UAE) the Nigeria Consulate Dubai has filed a missing person report at the police.