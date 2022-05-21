Nigerian Man Celebrates As His Friend Becomes A Dad After 11 Years Of Waiting (Pics)

Nigerian Man Celebrates As His Friend Becomes A Father After 11 Years Of Waiting (Photos)
A Nigerian singer, Ebisco Sugar has celebrated his friend, Ayemere Benedict, who became a father after 11 years of marriage, IGBERETV reports.
“After 11 years and 6 months of waiting On God and shooting steady Like machine gun….. Finally it’s a baby boy. Benzhola congratulations. na man you be …. I admire your Faith, Patience, Courage and conviction brotherly.” he wrote.
