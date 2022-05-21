Nigerian Man Celebrates As His Friend Becomes A Dad After 11 Years Of Waiting (Pics)

Nigerian Man Celebrates As His Friend Becomes A Father After 11 Years Of Waiting (Photos)

A Nigerian singer, Ebisco Sugar has celebrated his friend, Ayemere Benedict, who became a father after 11 years of marriage, IGBERETV reports.

“After 11 years and 6 months of waiting On God and shooting steady Like machine gun….. Finally it’s a baby boy. Benzhola congratulations. na man you be …. I admire your Faith, Patience, Courage and conviction brotherly.” he wrote.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02HidDnuned1YvdaBEb7ZNyygNYDTABMQg4umKPKjYihSwUCPBKTm1xWg2Q4SHs6HJl&id=1135066721

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related