A Lady contacted me on Instagram to MC her wedding. We agreed on price & I awaited payment to confirm Booking.
She video called me later at Night, wearing only Panties & offered sex for my Service.
Confirmed she was same person in her pre-wedding Photos & blocked her immediately.
https://twitter.com/_odafe_/status/1525007360653148161?t=GRm6eTWjS3xVnDaE9cPS3w&s=19
Nigerian MC Narrates How ‘A Bride Offered Him Sex’ (Pix)
A Lady contacted me on Instagram to MC her wedding. We agreed on price & I awaited payment to confirm Booking.