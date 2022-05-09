Nigerians React As CBN Governor Drags INEC, APC, AGF To Court Over 2023 Ambition

Reactions have trailed the suit filed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele seeking enforcement of his right to contest the 2023 Presidential election without resigning from his current position.

DAILY POST had reported that Emefiele dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and four others before a Federal High Court on Monday.

His suit with No FHC/ABJ/CS/610/2022 instituted on his behalf by a constitutional lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has been fixed for hearing today, Monday.

Reacting, some Nigerians stated that Emefiele’s suit was a show of shame and an insult to Nigerians. Others opined that INEC sensitive materials which are kept at the CBN vault are not safe. Here are some commented DAILY POST curated on Twitter.

@Demolarewaju, “That Emefiele is actually a card-carrying member of the APC is typical of the recklessness under the APC regime but unprecedented in institutional defilement and an assault on every sensibility of Nigerians. Emefiele has been a member of APC in Delta State since February 2021.”

@finplankaluaja1, “The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele is a politically exposed person (PEP) Banks please endure CBNs guidelines relating to PEPs are adhered to across the board.”

@Labongze, “The sensitive materials that will be kept in CBN vault for 2023 elections are clearly unsafe from henceforth because Emefiele has shown us where the votes will go already, now why should we keep such a person to continue as CBN Governor. God help Nigeria.”

@orion_nebula, “The likes of Emefieles should be shameful. How can emefiele having failed as a CBN Gov want to contest for the president.”

@Ikumeh, “To even think that election materials are always safe in CBN, and then CBN Governor is also a APC member. It’s so funny. This country is beyond redemption.”

@didot991, “Please what exactly is Emefiele headed to court for? To find a loophole that allows him stay on as CBN governor while actively involved in politics? Nigeria is totally at the mercy of vampires.”

@pointestar, “President Buhari, CBN governor Emefiele’s ward chairman said he joined the APC in February of 2021.

WHAT A SHOW OF SHAME .”

@meunshakable, “That Emefiele is incompetent and has led our monetary systems into shambles resulting in massive devaluation of the Naira is something many Nigerians are hoping will end with the end of his tenure. For the same incompetent goon to abuse his office to campaign is unconscionable.”

@ezeatugwu1, “It is a ridiculous that at this age, we are having a discussion on a public office holder being partisan. I’m ashamed of our present day politicians & what drives them.Emefiele is the worst CBN governor in recent times.”

@Adeyemiurban, “Emefiele is a big clown, He actually went to court so he can legit run for President of Nigeria while still the Governor of CBN. I have never seen anyone this greedy in my entire life!”

