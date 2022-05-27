Nigeria’s Next President Must Come From South West

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said the next president of Nigeria must be from the Southwest region.

Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, said, “We have said it on the people’s behalf. The presidency must come to this Southwest. The governors in the Southwest have spoken. By the grace of God, some of us believe that the train of this country must have a smooth ride.”

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

He said the governors in the region believed that the train of the country must have a smooth ride.

He noted this during the visit of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, to delegates in the state ahead of the party presidential primary election.

He said, “Think about Nigeria. Think about the investment over the years. Think about competence. You must look at the background of everybody, the reach and capacity. You have our good wishes as you proceed. Only God enthroned.”

He added: “Your visit is different. We must be able to accept the fact that Asiwaju has done a lot. No doubt, we have noticed that Asiwaju has crisscrossed the length and breadth of this country.

“And let us all be frank to ourselves. His reach is not something you can get easily, his reach as one of the founding fathers of our party. Many aspirants have been here, but your reach has also made it possible to have one of the special assistants to the President here. That will speak volumes.

