Nine House Of Assembly Members Defect To NNPP From PDP

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

About 9 members of the Kano State house of Assembly have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP).

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that the mass defection is coming a few weeks after Former State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumped the PDP for the NNPP.

The 9 members are said to be loyalists of Kwankwaso and members of the Kwankwasiyya movement.

The lawmakers that defected are; Rt Hon. Isyaku Ali Danja; Hon Lawan Hussain Chediyar ‘Yan Gurasa, Hon. Umar Musa Gama, Hon Aminu Sa’adu Ungogo, Hon. Tukur Muhammad, Hon. Mu’azzam El-Yakub, Dawakin Kudu Constituency and Hon. Garba Shehu Fammar.

Others include Hon. Abubakar Uba Galadima and Hon Mudassir Ibrahim Zawaciki.

The members disclosed that the had to leave the PDP over the numerous crisis rocking the party at state and national levels.

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-nine-house-of-assembly-members-defect-to-nnpp/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: