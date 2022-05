https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMGZkh-_i8E

Nkechi Blessing’s estranged husband, Opeyemi Falegan has apologised for for his social media rant that announced his separation with the actress.

Falegan also announced that he will be leaving social media till further notice following the dirty outburst with the actress.

He also explained what led him to the online rant, Nigerians have reacted differently to his apology post.

