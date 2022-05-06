Nnamdi Kanu: Allow Court Handle Matter, Buhari Tells South-East Leader

… anybody seen with AK 47 should be treated as a criminal

..as gunmen strike in Ebonyi Community

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday called on the South-East leaders to allow the ongoing court process, bordering on charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the country.

Buhari stated during a meeting he had with the South-East leaders, including the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at the new Government House, Abakaliki

The President, who has ended his two-day working visit to the State, pointed out that the determination of the court on the matter was necessary.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/05/breaking-nnamdi-kanu-allow-court-handle-matter-buhari-tells-south-east-leaders/

