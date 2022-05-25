Nnamdi Kanu’s Court Case Shifted To 28th June 2022 – Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor

The court case of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has been shifted to 28th June, 2022, IGBERETV reports.

The Abuja federal high court on Wednesday 18th May 2022 fixed May 26, 2022 for ruling on Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application.

According to Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the case has been adjourned to 28th June, 2022 because His lordship, Justice Binta Nyako is indisposed.

Ejiofor wrote on his Facebook page;

“UPDATE ON TOMORROW’S SCHEDULED COURT CASE OF ONYENDU MAZI NNAMDI KANU:

Ututu Oma, Ezigbo UmuChineke,

Please be informed that we have just received communication from the Federal High Court’s Registrar, notifying us that the Court will no longer be sitting tomorrow, 26th May, 2022, on Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

According to the Registrar, this is because His lordship, Justice Binta Nyako is indisposed, and as such, the matter is now adjourned to the 28th day of June, 2022 for Ruling/Hearing.

We most respectfully, urge you all to maintain restraint, as you have always done. Keep your eyes on the ball, which is the freedom of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Also, please note that Justice delayed is not justice denied. We are aggressively cruising to victory, it is only a matter of time.

We profoundly appreciate your solidarity, unflinching support and prayers, which have been sustaining us thus far. Please do not relent in your prayers, we do not take it for granted.

We shall continue to keep you all informed as events unfold.

Thank you all and remain blessed, Ezigbo UmuChineke.

We move!

Signed:

Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq.

IPOB’s Lead Counsel

25th May, 2022.”



https://www.facebook.com/100053161600993/posts/pfbid08wVRoUK1BzPLMzgDvxdjoWiDpWVXi2Dv67L4LrXtL91YjqWQTFkaJr8CxFAREYH2l/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related