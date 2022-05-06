Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Reacts To Reports Of UK Designating IPOB As A Terror Group

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor has reacted to the designation of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB as a Terrorist Group by the British Government.

This newspaper earlier reported that the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) posted the following update about IPOB/MASSOB on its website;

“IPOB is proscribed as a terrorist group by the Nigerian government, and members of the group and its paramilitary wing – the Eastern Security Network (created in December 2020) – have reportedly committed human rights violations in Nigeria.”

“If a person has been involved with IPOB (and/or an affiliated group), MASSOB or any other ‘Biafran’ group that incites or uses violence to achieve its aims, decision makers must consider whether one (or more) of the exclusion clauses under the Refugee Convention is applicable.”

“Persons who commit human rights violations must not be granted asylum.”

However, Ejimakor says otherwise. He tweeted on Friday; “Britain DID NOT declare #IPOB a terrorist group. Sorry to disappoint those that have concluded otherwise.”

“Read that Report again & be guided.”



