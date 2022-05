Help us Find Nnamdi Ogbogu who left home on Saturday 7th May,2022 for a Child Dedication Around Ikotun Lagos Axis and didn’t return

Picture of Victim Attached….Please if you’ve seen him or know anything about his whereabout call any of the numbers below

07030279967 or 08102053663 or to the nearest police station.

Pls be kind enough to share this info with your friends and other social media platforms.

Thank you and God bless

