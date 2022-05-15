NNPP Displaces PDP As The Major Opposition In Kano – Tolu Ogunlesi

NNPP has displaced PDP as the main opposition party in the Kano State House of Assembly:

May 2019:
APC: 27
PDP: 13

May 2022:
APC: 24
NNPP: 15
PDP: 1

