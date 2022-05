Dear @Djmastermind_,

I am very confident Peter Obi will defeat every other candidate in both the APC and the PDP and in any other political party…

…as long as the elections are held on Twitter!

#TableShaker



https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1527939939731746816?s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related