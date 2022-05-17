No Group Has The Right To Ask A Section Of The Country To Leave – FG

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

STATEMENT ON THE CALL BY “NORTHERN ELDERS FORUM” ASKING A SECTION OF THE COUNTRY TO LEAVE THE FEDERATION

We are aware of the latest statement from the so-called “Northern Elders Forum”.

We wish to reassure Nigerians that it remains their democratically elected leadership which takes the decisions that steer our nation – and no one else.

No self-appointed and unelected group can take this right from Nigerians – no matter how much coverage they might enjoy in the media. Nigerians listen to elected leaders, not opinionated tin-gods who have no traction with any responsible group.

It is a delusional arrogance that would lead such a group to publicly state terms and conditions for the existence of our nation.

Who gave them the right to ask for the exclusion, or expulsion of any one, group or section of the country from the Federal Republic of Nigeria?



