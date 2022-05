No fresh plane crash in Lagos -LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Agency has debunked reports that a plane crash-landed in the Ikeja area of the state on Tuesday.

The agency officials noted that “nothing of such happened” when contacted by our correspondent on the telephone.

There had been reports that a plane crash-landed in Ikeja, causing panic among road users on Tuesday night.

Footages of a plane were also circulated on social media.

https://punchng.com/no-fresh-plane-crash-in-lagos-lasema/

