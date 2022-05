Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria @FAAN_Official

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria would like to inform the general public to disregard the news making the rounds on social media about an alleged crash at Ikeja Airport.

The aircraft was sold by the owner to a buyer, who was taking it to its final destination.

Thank You



https://twitter.com/FAAN_Official/status/1529215942718554112

Video of the plane.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WhYDqOqMq0

