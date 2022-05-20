No Rift Between Plateau Governor Lalong And I – Senator Nora Daduut

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial district, Prof Nora Ladi Daduut has dispelled the rumoured rift between her and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong .

Prof Daduut , a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC in the state made this known while addressing newsmen in Jos on Thursday night .

She said, Governor Lalong has always supported her politically and that she respects the governor so much .

Senator Daduut said there was never a time she fell out with Governor Lalong .

In her words , “I want to use this opportunity to clear the air on some ongoing rumors and unverified reports carried by some online and electronic media alleging that I am seeking re-election and have been denied the opportunity by some major political actors in the state, and that I was attacked and threatened to back down from the race of the Senatorial seat.”

“I Senator(Prof) Nora Ladi Daduut want to emphatically stress that I have never contemplated seeking re-election at any point in time, nor endeavored to procure a nomination / Interest form for the Plateau South Senatorial District race.”

“Secondly I have never informed anyone that my life was threatened because of the Senatorial seat I currently occupy.”

She added that ” What happened in Namu District of Quaanpan Local Government Council on the 28th April 2022 was an act of criminality by hoodlums, dissident enemies of progress and detractors protesting the arrest of some suspected criminals and unfortunately, my entourage including that of the members of the NUJ who went to cover my event got caught up in it .”

” I want to use this medium to say that no rift whatsoever exists between me Senator(Prof) Dame Nora Ladi Daduut, the Senator representing Plateau South and the State Governor, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong .”

” Governor Simon Lalong has been very supportive and I do appreciate all his support thus far.”

“Any rumour that I have been threatened by Governor Lalong is baseless , false and a mere blackmail which should be disregarded .”

Senator Daduut further added that ” I want to use this opportunity to thank his Excellency Governor Simon Lalong for his support and to say that I support his political aspirations, and I would always remain grateful to him for his support.”

She urged the people of her Senatorial district to remain peaceful and continue to be their brothers keeper at all times.

Senator Daduut pledged to continue to do more for the people of her Senatorial district while in the Senate .

On why she is not seeking re-election ,Senator Daduut said ,I have done my best and would do more for my people while I am in the National Assembly ,i need to give space for others to come on board contribute and provide dividends of democracy to the people of Plateau South .



https://leaders.ng/2022/05/20/no-rift-between-plateau-governor-lalong-and-myself-senator-nora-daduut/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related