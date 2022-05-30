Nobody Has Performed Better Than Sen. Kalu In History Of Abia North – Ben Kalu

Member representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has praised the sterling performance of the Senator representing Abia North at the Red Chamber of National Assembly, Sen. Orji Uzor, saying he has done better than all those who have represented the Senatorial District in the past, ABN TV reports.

Rep. Kalu who doubles as the Spokesperson of the House of Representatives spoke on Saturday in Ohafia shortly after Sen. Kalu was declared winner of APC primary election for the Abia North Senatorial district.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oep6A7qoBKE

He said the decision of the people of the constituency to re-elect Kalu to fly the flag of the party in the 2023 general elections is a wise one, adding that they will continue to enjoy the democratic dividends which has become the hallmark of Sen. Kalu’s representation since 2019.

“In the history of this Senatorial District, we’ve not had anybody do the kind of things he has done, not because he’s standing here with me, because the facts speak for themselves.

“The development in infrastructure, the interventions, the Bills, the interest to build this district is second to none.

“I’m delighted he is going back there, not because he is my leader and mentor but because he is the right peg for the right hole,” he said.

The lawmaker noted that the catalogue of milestones Sen. Kalu is poised to achieve at his second term will surpass the achievements of the past.

Sen. Kalu polled 777 to emerge victorious after his challenger, Fabian Okonkwo stepped down from the contest.

The party had moved the direct mode of primary election to Ohafia, citing security in parts of Abia North.



https://abntv.com.ng/news/nobody-performed-better-sen-kalu-history-abia-north-rep-ben-kalu-video/

