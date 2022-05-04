Popular Nollywood actor, David Osagie is dead, IGBERETV reports.

According to reports, David Osagie participated in a movie shoot yesterday, went back to rest in order to resume shoot today but never woke up.

He was popular for playing king role in his movies.

Sharing the news of his death on Instagram, actress Ngozi Ezeh wrote;

“Good morning fam, I hate to say this but we have lost another Nollywood king, Sir David. He wasn’t sick, it just happened. How do we explain this, another loss in Nollywood. Oh Lord have mercy. Rest in peace Sir Dave

I Mourn again oh I mourn ooh

This life shall, it’s all but once. Nothing dey to fight or kill body for. Chai”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CdIPWQPO37f/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related