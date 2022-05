Nollywood actor Gbenga Richard AKA sinner man in the movie titled new Jerusalem has been confirmed dead

He died Thursday morning after battling an unknown ailment.

The once vibrant actor who was a force to reckon with in the 1990s and early 2000s according to reports suffered from series of ailments and raising money for his treatment became difficult.

Richard was reportedly suffering from diabetes and other related ailments.

May his soul rest in peace.

