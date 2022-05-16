Nollywood Actor, Leo Mezie Is Dead (Photos)

Nollywood Actor Leo Mezie is dead, IGBERETV reports.

He died on Saturday, May 14, 2022 after a long battle with kidney disease. The actor who had been battling a Kidney disease, had a transplant last week. However, he began to develop complications. Sadly, he lost the battle on Saturday.

His colleague, Chioma Toplis, announced his passing on social media today.

”Actor Leo Mezie is dead. He died on Saturday in Abuja while recovering from kidney transplant. His corpse has been moved to Umuahia his hometown. RIP Leo” she wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdnk1PAshlv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

