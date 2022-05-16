Nostalgic Photos From The 90s

We all know that school life was the golden period of our lives but gone are the days for every 90s kid. We often say we don’t realise the value of the moment till it’s gone, the same goes with school memories.

Also, 90s school kids were probably the last generation that spent time outside playing with friends and not on mobile games. 90s kids have school friends, not Facebook friends. We were the last generation of kids who truly knew how to be kids. These days, playing outside has been replaced by sitting inside texting, playing video games and surfing the internet.

All of us have great memories from the 90s school life as opposed to social media life and digital networking. So, lets relive some beautiful memories of school life /social /family whatever relic you have you from

The 90’s old fartfaces.

Please let us in on which images jogs up those blissful emotions and happy memories and stories

