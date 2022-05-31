Notorious Criminal, Ekene Okonji Aka ‘Galaxy’ Arrested In Delta State (Photo)

A Notorious Criminal accused of terrorizing Ibusa community and its environs, has been arrested by anti-crime patrol team in Ibusa Police Divisional headquarters, in conjunction with Ibusa Anti-Cult Volunteers.

One locally made cut-to-size short gun and seven live cartridges from the suspect identified as Ekene Okonji a.k.a. “galaxy”.

The Delta State Police Command, led by CP Ari Muhammed Ali confirmed the report in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

The Police image maker said, “suspect is currently in custody and investigation is ongoing.”

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/5/notorious-criminal-arrested-in-delta-state.html

