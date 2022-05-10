Recall some earlier threads where the NPC announced that the national census would take place in May 2022..

NIGERIA TO CONDUCT DIGITAL CENSUS IN MAY 2022 – NPC…..

NOW, THERE ARE SERIOUS INDICATIONS THAT THE NATIONAL CENSUS WOULD NOW TAKE PLACE IN 2023, AND NO MORE IN 2022 AS EARLIER PLANNED..

NPC TRAINS STAFF ON M & E FOR THE 2023 CENSUS

The Chairman of National Population Commission, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, on Monday – 9th May 2022 – officially declared open the commencement of the monitoring and evaluation training on the 2023 Population and Housing Census for the staff of Planning and Research department holding at Sawalino hotel, Keffi in Nasarawa State.

NPC Chairman while delivering his speech, disclosed that the Commission is deeply committed to providing opportunities for training and retraining of staff in all areas critical to the successful delivery of the mandate to keep up the momentum in preparation for the conduct of the fully digital 2023 Census. He said that assessment procedures put in place in the implementation of census activities such as the routine monitoring and evaluation of the Census Pretests and validation exercises as well as the Quality Assurance structure is to ensure accuracy and reliability of the 2023 census results.

Hon. Kwarra reminded the participants to bear in mind that monitoring and evaluation is key to the success of any project and that the Commission acknowledges its importance to keep projects on track. He further commended United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for providing the resource persons for the training as well as the Chief Technical Adviser for his continued professional contribution to ensuring that Nigeria conducts a successful 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The Honourable Federal Commissioner representing Enugu State and Chairman of Planning and Research Committee, Hon. Ejike Ezeh, in his remarks stated that the training is aimed at improving the participants knowledge of the component and concepts of monitoring and evaluation plan, share insights on best practices and facilitate the development of indicators to monitor the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The Director, Planning and Research, Hajia Bintu Ibrahim Abba gave the overview of monitoring and evaluation in the Commission.

The Acting Director-General, Mrs. Patience Uju Mbagwu, UNFPA Chief Technical Adviser for 2023 Nigeria Census, Dr. Collins Opiyo and Census Manager, Dr, Inuwa Jalingo also made their remarks at the event.

Earlier on the same day – 9th of May, 2022 – the NPC kicked off a 3-day Capacity building workshop for Population Correspondents on the 2023 Population and Housing Census at Jemmyland hotel, Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

The Workshop is themed: “Getting the People Involved.”

