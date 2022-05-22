Nwabuoku To Oversee The Office Of The Accountant-General Of The Federation

FG Appoints Anamekwe Chukwunyere Nwabuoku To oversee affairs of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation OAGF.

Following suspension of the former Accountant-General Ahmed Idris over allegations of financial impropriety by the EFCC



https://twitter.com/tvcnewsng/status/1528453995873943556?t=Ehho7EA0UZzGcRPWlU1PrQ&s=19

Mr. Anamekwe was born in 1962 to the family of Mr. Robert O. Anamekwe in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State. He is a Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); Fellow,Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria(CITN), & member of Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM).

He was Director (Finance & Accounts), Ministry of Defence, HQ, Abuja from May 2019 to March 2021.

He is currently the Director, Inspectorate Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, and is presently overseeing the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.



https://twitter.com/toluogunlesi/status/1528446556516515849?t=Sv8qdRyKMgP3uWr88YDvfQ&s=19

