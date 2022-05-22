Obasanjo Receives Emir Of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The 15th Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to Former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta (OOPL).

See photos.

Daniel Sync/ The MomenTographer

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: