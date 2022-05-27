Obi Cubana’s Brother Wins APGA House Of Reps Ticket (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzpPP_Vu7b0

Obi Cubana’s brother has just been declared the winner of APGA ticket for the house of Representatives. Obi Cubana is right now in Awka celebrating the win.

