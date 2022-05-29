Obiano’s Wife Wins APGA Anambra North Senatorial Primary

Ebelechukwu Beats Obiano’s Chief Of Staff To APGA Ticket

Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of Anambra’s former Gov. Willy Obiano won the Anambra North senatorial primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA on Sunday.

Obiano defeated her husband’s former Chief of Staff, Mr. Primus Odili in a keenly contested primary election.

Declaring Obiano the winner, Mr. Ikenna Osuji, the Returning Officer of the primary elections committee, said she scored 152 votes to defeat Odili who polled 120 votes.

Two other aspirants, Mr. Sam Onwuteaka and Mr. Tony Nnacheta got two votes each.

Osuji described the election as peaceful, adding that delegates and aspirants conducted themselves in an orderly manner.

The party’s primary election for Anambra South senatorial district was inconclusive. A new date has not been decided.

The Anambra South district election is being contested by Mr. Chris Azubogu, Mr. Akachukwu Nwamkpo, and Mr Ben Nwankwo.



