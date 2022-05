The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate in the 2017 election in Anambra State, Honourable Oseloka Henry Obaze, has resigned his membership of the party.

Obaze informed the chairman of the party through a letter dated May 22, that he resigned “effective from May 22, 2022”.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02kA3jET8zaKEUeeZbbEZgUjvsVhcehTSgM2xwzm1YesSs5XTJHgQKsbLCYVBtEj8vl&id=100045465523791

