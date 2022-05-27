Obong Akanimo Udofia Wins APC Guber Primaries In Akwa Ibom

Businessman and philanthropist, Obong Akanimo Udofia has emerged the winner of the Akwa Ibom governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The primary election which was delayed due to protests and logistics issues finished around 4 am on Friday.

Announcing the result, Chairman of the Election Committee, Omoba Tunde Ajibulu said Udofia polled 1,227 votes to defeat prominent politicians such as Senator Ita Enang who had 34 votes and Senator John Akpanudoedehe who polled 2 votes.

Breakdown of the final result;

Obong Akan Udofia…1, 227

Senator Ita Enang…34

Senator John James Akpanudoedehe..2

Uduak Udo…7



